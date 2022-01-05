NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It’s the new year, and a lot of us are probably considering taking a break from social media or quitting altogether. During the holidays, it can be hard not to feel like you're falling short.
Everybody is traveling and enjoying festive meals and gatherings with their loved ones.
But we don’t have to spend all that time on social media. The database company Statista estimates that Americans spend over two hours on social media per day.
There are several ways to create long-lasting New Year’s resolutions for social media. The first step is not to create all-or-nothing goals.
Setting firm resolutions like deleting all your social media accounts will not work out long term. It might be successful for five days or ten days. But by February, you’ll have all those apps back, right?
There are several ways to create more successful resolutions. One way is to be mindful and intentional about when and where you use social media and for how long. You can put time limits on how long you use social media.
Like with sweets, scheduling a time for detox on social media can be useful. Five days of Facebook detox improves people’s mental health.
Also, take note of how you feel before and after you use social media. Use that information to inform which platforms you use, when you use them, and how you use them.
Try you’re best to be an active user and not just a passive user. Research shows that just using social media passively can be more harmful to your mental health.
Rather than reading other people’s posts without engaging or not posting anything, try to engage with the content occasionally.
Finally, be brave when going and seeing which friends or acquaintances post content that is leaving you more stressed, angrier, more hostile, and more disconnected. Defriend them or make it so that you don’t see their content.
When going out to dinner or hanging out with friends, put your phone out of sight or put it on airplane mode. Research shows that you will be more likely to engage with those around you when the device is out of sight.
