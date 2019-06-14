RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Five people were arrested in connection to a fentanyl-laced heroin investigation.
The TBI said in late 2018, investigators began looking into a series of fentanyl-laced heroin overdoses in Murfreesboro. During the investigation, authorities discovered and arrested several people involved in a distribution ring. Investigators also seized heroin, methamphetamine, stolen weapons and cash in the drug bust.
TBI agents and detectives from the Murfreesboro Police Department arrested 37-year-old Robert Ray Yates of Cleveland, OH, 44-year-old Carmarski Butler of Murfreesboro, 32-year-old John Bates of Murfreesboro, 39-year-old Antonio Johnson of Murfreesboro and 35-year-old Shatika Floyd of Murfreesboro.
All are facing a wide range of charges.
Yates:
Three counts Distribution of Schedule I Drug (Heroin) Drug-Free School Zone, nine counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession of Schedule I Drugs (Heroin), Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more Methamphetamine, Possession of 300 grams or more Methamphetamine, Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with intent Drug-Free School Zone, 15 counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent Methamphetamine, Distribution of Schedule 2 Drugs Drug-Free School Zone, two counts Maintain Dwelling for Drug Use, Resisting Stop, Arrest, Search.
Butler:
- Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more Methamphetamine, seven counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
Bates:
- Nine counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Schedule I Drugs (Heroin), Distribution of Schedule 1 Drugs (Heroin) Drug-Free School Zone, Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more Methamphetamine, eight counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent to distribute Methamphetamine.
Johnson:
Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more Methamphetamine, Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent to Distribute Drug-Free School Zone, Maintain Dwelling for Drug Use, Distribution Schedule 2 Drugs Drug-Free School Zone, Possession of Firearm with Intent to go Armed, Theft of Property up to $1,000.
Floyd:
- Schedule 1 Drugs (Heroin) Drug-Free Zone, Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more Methamphetamine, Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine) Drug-Free Zone, Maintain Dwelling for Drug Use, two counts Possession of Firearm with Intent to go Armed, Theft of Property up to $1,000.
