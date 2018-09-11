Five people have been killed in 2018 on Nashville's streets.
Nearly half those deaths happened on the same stretch of road, one with very few sidewalks.
In a five-year period, there have been 10 pedestrians killed on Murfreesboro Pike, two so far in 2018.
Jessica Gore and her son were trying to enjoy an afternoon stroll on Murfreesboro Pike on Tuesday. Gore knows the dangers of trying to navigate this area.
“We almost got hit by a couple of cars,” said Gore. “There's not even a shoulder, much less a sidewalk.”
“It's definitely hard, especially when I need to cross the street and stuff. And with me, it's not a big deal because I can walk on the grass. But pushing a stroller, it's difficult,” she said. “I'm just grateful for the sidewalks there are.”
Nora Kern with Walk Bike Nashville says Murfreesboro Pike is one of deadliest stretches of road in Nashville, that needs more sidewalks.
“Over 80 percent of all the roads in Nashville don't have any way for people to walk around them safely," said Kern. “You have a lot of people who ride the bus. There's a lot of people here who don't have cars, and much of the corridor has no sidewalks and little to no crosswalks.”
Progress is being made along this corridor, with some new sidewalks being built, and some existing ones. But there's still plenty of spots with no safe place for people to walk. The same can be said for much of the Nashville Metro area.
The Walk N Bike sidewalks project tracker features an interactive online map -- showing where sidewalk construction is scheduled, designed, or planned. It also includes the names of the council members for each respective district.
“It's a really great tool for people to understand what's happening in their neighborhood,” said Kern. “We would really like sidewalks to be prioritized based on safety, and based on need.”
Each of these pedestrian’s deaths have a story behind them. A new, online registry wants to keep their memories alive.
“Who they are, what was going on, and where they were killed and what that street looked like,” said Kern.
The Nashville pedestrian death registry catalogs the names, faces, and stories of those killed on Nashville streets.
In several cases, there's a correlation between where people died, and where sidewalks are needed.
For more information on the Nashville Pedestrian Death Registry, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.