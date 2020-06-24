NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Five Nashville Fire Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the fire department announced on Wednesday.
Three of the employees work in the EMS Division. The other two employees are firefighters in the Suppression Division.
The NFD Occupational Health and Safety Office was made aware of the personnel who were feeling ill and sent them for COVID-19 testing. In accordance with Metro Public Health guidelines and CDC recommendations, the fire department notified all employees who worked with the personnel within the prior two days of symptoms presenting in the COVID-19 positive personnel.
NFD-OHSO is monitoring other personnel who worked with the personnel who tested positive. If other personnel should develop symptoms, they will follow NFD protocols and be tested. The fire department has decontaminated the medic units and fire station where the employees worked prior to becoming ill.
The department is also deploying new decontaminate sprayers through the district chiefs.
The fire department administration continues to review protocols to better protect personnel who work with the public. The department has increased the use of personal protective equipment. Also all personnel, including NFD Headquarters, check their temperatures at the beginning and end of their shift. Personnel are required to wear face coverings when in public, including when going into establishments such as grocery stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.