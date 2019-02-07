Police have taken into custody five juveniles suspected of shooting a man outside his home on Torbett Street in north Nashville on Thursday afternoon.
The five suspects were found at a West Nashville Walmart in a stolen vehicle. Police have arrested the five suspects and continue to investigate.
MNPD says the suspects are three girls, ages 15,14 and 12, and two boys, ages 16 and 13.
Police said three juveniles got out of a red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck outside the home of Kyle Yorlets, 24, in the 3200 block of Torbett Street. Police said Yorlets was shot outside the house.
Yorlets made it back inside the house after being shot. He was found by one of his housemates at 3 p.m. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police found the abandoned truck in the 1600 block of Timberland Drive in the Hermitage Precinct.
Witnesses told police that three juveniles got out of the truck. Two of them fled in a silver or light blue crossover-type vehicle. The third suspect was last seen walking on Mossdale Drive toward Bell Road.
Police said he has eye-length dreads and was wearing a red hoodie with white writing and black Jordan shoes.
The suspects are being held in a juvenile detention center.
Yorlets was from Pennsylvania and attended Belmont University, according to police. He was a member of a local band and worked at a restaurant.
Police said the truck was stolen Wednesday in Oak Grove, KY.
