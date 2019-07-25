DONELSON, TN (WSMV) - Three of five juveniles are still on the run this morning after they escaped Stones River Academy detention facility overnight in Donelson.
According to Metro Police, officers responded to the facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. One employee of the facility was transported to the hospital for treatment after their escape.
It is unclear what charges the juveniles are facing in addition to the charges they were already detained for. The juveniles were detained in a carjacking case. No description of the juveniles has been given.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
