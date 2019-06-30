HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Five juveniles have been arrested for overnight car burglaries in Hendersonville.
According to police, officers responded to a report of vehicle burglaries happening in the Saundersville Station neighborhood. An officer saw a vehicle fitting the description of the suspect vehicle provided by a resident of the neighborhood.
The officer stopped the vehicle and five juveniles were found inside. They were confirmed to be responsible for ten car burglaries reported to have just happened. They were each charged with 10 counts of burglary and one count of theft.
The juveniles charged were a 15-year-old and three 16-year-old males from Nashville, and a 17-year-old male from Goodlettsville.
Police are asking anyone with information or anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the burglaries to call the Henderson Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400.
Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.