WESTMORELAND, TN (WSMV) - Michael Cummins, a person of interest in connection to five deaths in Sumner County, was shot by law enforcement officers late Saturday night.
TBI spokesperson Josh DeVine said officers encountered Cummins. Officers believed Cummins produced a weapon and officers shot him at least once.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The person of interest in connection with five deaths at two different Sumner County homes is in custody, according to officials.
UPDATE: Michael Cummins is in custody. pic.twitter.com/VkSYjVhbcu— TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 28, 2019
Five people have been found dead inside two different homes in Sumner County, according to the TBI.
Four victims were found at a home on Charles Brown Road and a fifth victim was found dead at a home on Luby Brown Road.
Michael Cummins, 25, has been named a person of interest in the murders.
Cummins is described as being 5'7" and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
He is believed to be in the immediate area of Luby Brown Road.
The TBI said more than 150 law enforcement officials from multiple agencies are searching for Cummins.
The TBI believes he may be in the woods in the area near the scene and may be armed.
ALERT: TBI Agents and Forensic Scientists are responding to a scene in Sumner County, where multiple bodies have been found in a home on Charles Brown Road.Media: @TBIJoshDeVine is on the way and will provide additional details ASAP. pic.twitter.com/QbIQizRBKF— TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 28, 2019
