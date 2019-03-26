MIDDLETON, TN (WSMV) - Five people are facing homicide charges in the death of 31-year-old Deon Edward Turner and the serious injury of a woman at a home in the 700 block of Britts Chapel Lane.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a joint investigation with the Hardeman County Sheriff's Department led to the arrests of 19-year-old Kaci Bercham, 20-year-old Terry Martindale, 19-year-old Michael Mayfield, 45-year-old Betty Sparks, and 23-year-old Steven Sparks.
All five are charged with one count of first degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault, especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated robbery, attempted criminal homicide, criminal homicide, and attempted first degree murder.
All five are currently housed in Hardeman County Jail without bond.
