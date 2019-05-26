W. NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- It is believed that food forgotten on the stove started a fire that heavily damaged a West Nashville house, displacing five.
Just after 6:00pm Sunday fire crews responded to the 800 block of Cedar Crest Drive in West Nashville. Upon arrival, they found fire and smoke showing from the front gables of the home.
Fire fighters gained control of the blaze within approximately thirty minutes.
The house suffered heavy damage to the attic and roof. It is believed that food forgotten on the stove caused the fire.
Fire fighters say there were no injuries, and that five people have been displaced.
