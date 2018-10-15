COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are on the scene of an apparent murder-suicide where five people were confirmed dead.
According to Maury County District Attorney Brent Cooper, it appears that the victims were four children and a mom. The children victims range in age from roughly eight to 16 years of age.
BREAKING: A mom and four children, ages 8-16, found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Columbia. I’m on scene. I’ll tell you what we’ve learned from the DA on @WSMV at 10. pic.twitter.com/2w4iI8Nt00— Brittany Weiner (@BrittanyNBC) October 16, 2018
Investigators with the Maury County Sheriff's Department are currently working to figure out what happened. Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland tells News4 that a family member came home from work around 6:00 p.m. and found the victims. There were three female and one male juvenile victims in addition to their mother. The incident involved a firearm.
UPDATE: Sheriff says a family member came home from work and found them. He says a mother, three girls and one boy died. Surviving family members are being interviewed by law enforcement. Keep this family and first responders in your thoughts and prayers.— Brittany Weiner (@BrittanyNBC) October 16, 2018
Police believe this is an isolated incident and they are not looking for any suspects at this time. Law enforcement is interviewing surviving family members.
This is a developing story. News4 has a crew at the scene. Stay tuned to News4 for continuous updates.
