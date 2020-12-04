NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a slew of robberies that happened overnight on Thursday.
Three hotels, one gas station, and a check cashing store were reportedly robbed within 12 hours of each other Thursday into Friday morning.
- Cash Express, 1 p.m. Thursday, 2548 Lebanon Pike;
- Wyndham Hotel, 11:40 p.m. Thursday, 1 Century Boulevard;
- Courtyard by Marriot, 11:45 p.m. Thursday, 2508 Elm Hill Pike (attempted);
- Mapco, 12:05 a.m. Friday, 465 Donelson Pike (attempted)
- Best Western, 12:20 a.m. Friday, 201 Music City Circle.
In each of the hotel robberies, the suspect asked the clerk about room rates before attacking them. During the Mapco robbery, he left in a dark sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu.
If you have information, you could qualify for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
