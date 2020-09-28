BRISTOL, TENN. (WSMV) - A Tennessee police department is cracking down on officers for what they post on social media.
An open records request revealed that the Bristol Police Department has disciplined five of its officers since the beginning of August for personal Facebook posts.
In each record it says the posts could lead to an attack of the department's credibility.
Former officer and now State Representative Bud Hulsey (R) says officers need to be careful online.
"A smart officer will evaluate what he's going to put on there to make sure it doesn't reflect badly on the department that he works for or the city he works for," Rep. Hulsey said.
Bristol's police chief declined to comment, saying it's against city policy to discuss personnel matters.
