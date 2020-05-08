NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested a driver and his passengers inside a stolen car that drove over 120 mph on Nashville's highways to avoid officers.
Police say officers were in the area of Moorewood Drive and Brick Church Pike late Thursday night when they saw a Kia Sorento that had been stolen from Olive Branch, MS. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Marlo Watkins of Memphis, initially pulled over but then sped away.
One officer tried unsuccessfully to deploy a spike strip on Brick Church Pike at Briley Parkway. Watkins then changed several lanes and drove directly at the officer who had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.
Another officer was able to spike the car's tires on Interstate 24 westbound near Briley Parkway. Watkins and his four passengers, all Nashville teenagers, were then taken into custody.
Watkins has been charged with auto theft, felony evading arrest, aggravated assault on a police officer and driving on a suspended license. All of his passengers were charged with auto theft.
