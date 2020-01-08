BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) - Five people were arrested Tuesday after a reported armed robbery and burglary incident led to a search for some of the suspects in Bellevue and led to the lockdown of nearby Gower Elementary School.
The crimes happened around Interstate 40 and Old Hickory Blvd. around 9 a.m. Three female victims were inside an apartment at Cortland Bellevue Apartments on the 600 block of Old Hickory Blvd. when four suspects entered the apartment armed with semi-automatic handguns.
According to the victims, they did not know the men who entered the apartment. The victims said the suspects pointed the weapons at them and demanded they give them money. One of the victims said that one of the suspects made her get on her knees and he bound her hands behind her back with zip ties. She resisted briefly and was reportedly struck twice in the back of the head with a handgun.
One of the suspects, identified as Mitchell Green, pointed a semi-automatic handgun at another one of the victims and demanded that she give him all of her money. Green attempted to bind her hands with zip ties but was unable to. Another one of the victims was in the bathroom and was able to get out of the apartment without the suspects seeing her and called 911.
After several minutes, police arrived on scene as the four suspects were leaving the apartment. Two of the suspects ran down an adjacent breezeway and Green and one of the other suspects went back into the apartment and jumped off a second story balcony. Police also noticed Green had a Smith and Wesson handgun. After a brief foot chase, Green was taken into custody.
While attempting to place handcuffs on Green, Gary Deshawn Polk and Detarius Johnson walked up and began punching and kicking Green while he was on the ground. The officer was also kicked by Polk.
The officer ordered Polk and Johnson to back up so he could finish taking Green into custody. It was then that Polk and Johnson continued to punch and kick at Green. The officer pushed Polk and Johnson away and Polk and Johnson reportedly continued to advance on the officer, trying to push him out of the way so he could continue assaulting Green.
Chemical spray was reportedly deployed into the face of Polk. Polk and Johnson were both taken into custody and charged with assault, assault of an officer, and resisting arrest. Green was charged with three counts of felony aggravated robbery, felony aggravated kidnapping, dangerous felony weapon possession with intent, felony aggravated burglary, and misdemeanor theft.
Christopher Talley, the other suspect who jumped off the balcony with Green, was seen running into a nearby Dollar General store on the 6000 block of Charlotte Avenue about a quarter of a mile away. He was also taken into custody after officers saw him sprinting out of the store and was also charged with three counts of felony aggravated robbery, felony aggravated kidnapping, dangerous felony weapon possession with intent, felony aggravated burglary, and misdemeanor theft.
The driver of the suspects to the apartment complex, Chasidy Couch, sped off and was eventually pulled over by police. Couch admitted to driving three suspects to the apartment complex but stated she didn’t know what they had done while they were there and why they ran from police. She claimed she had texted Green who texted her directions of where to pick them up on 13th Avenue North and then drove him and two other unknown men to the apartment complex. Couch was charged with facilitation of aggravated robbery, for not having a driver’s license, and theft.
The other two suspects in the robbery ran into the woods, they have not yet been identified or located.
Earlier, Gower Elementary was placed on precautionary lockdown while investigators canvassed the area. The school lockdown was lifted around midday.
