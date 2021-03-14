NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Fisk Jubilee Singers won their first-ever Grammy Award on Sunday.

The group won the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album for Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album).

Organized as a choral ensemble in 1871, the Fisk Jubilee Singers have played an essential role in introducing and sharing the tradition of the Negro spiritual with the world, according to the group’s website.

Gov. Bill Lee and Nashville Mayor John Cooper are among those who offered their congratulations to the group.

Congratulations to the @FiskJubilee Singers for winning their first Grammy! A well-deserved honor and an exciting way to celebrate the 150th anniversary 🎶🎵 https://t.co/pIx9ywW748 — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 14, 2021

What a wonderful accomplishment! Congratulations to the @FiskJubilee Singers on winning their first Grammy award! https://t.co/911tT0Bwer — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 14, 2021

In addition to Fisk Jubilee Singers, the Nashville Symphony and Giancarlo Guerrero also won a Grammy with composer Christopher Rouse for Symphony No. 5 for Best Contemporary Classical Composition.

“Thrilled about the 2021 Grammy for Best Contemporary Classical Composition just awarded to Christopher Rouse! What an honor to be part of this remarkable recording project on @naxorecords, brought brilliantly to life by @nsomusicians,” the Symphony wrote in a tweet upon winning.

Thrilled about the 2021 GRAMMY® for Best Contemporary Classical Composition just awarded to Christopher Rouse! What an honor to be part of this remarkable recording project on @naxosrecords, brought brilliantly to life by @nsomusicians. pic.twitter.com/O0yFeS04I2 — Nashville Symphony (@nashvillesymph) March 14, 2021

Dolly Parton also shares a Grammy with Zach Williams in the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song category for their performance of There Was Jesus.

Thank you Jesus, thank you @zachwilliams, and thank you to the GRAMMYs and all of our fans. I am very humbled but proud. pic.twitter.com/biXJ98iGcq — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 14, 2021

Late singer songwriter John Prine won two posthumous Grammys for best American roots song and best American roots performance for his last recorded song, "I Remember Everything," a song about loss and memory.

Prine died last year at the age of 73 of complications due to COVID-19. His wife, Fiona Whelan, told reporters during a virtual press conference on Sunday that the song spoke to the importance of memories and really connected with people this past year.

"John had a way of pointing out the most simple everyday things that sometimes we overlook," said Whelan.

Prine, a two-time Grammy winner who wrote songs like "Angel from Montgomery" and "Sam Stone," also received a lifetime achievement award last year.

"I feel John's presence today very strongly," said Whelan.

"I Remember Everything" @JohnPrineMusic posthumous song takes home Best American Roots Performance #GRAMMYs https://t.co/ZaFNOVeQL6 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 14, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.