NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The multi-award winning Fisk Jubilee Singers celebrated 150 years of singing Thursday night with a benefit concert at the Ryman Auditorium.
The group began in 1871 and have traveled all over the world since the beginning to raise money for the university.
"It's just like, 'wow!'," said Terrence Bearden, Mr. Fisk University. "You know where they started from descendants of slaves as we just saw, and to see them at a big platform like this is just amazing," he continued.
Taylor Woodard, Miss. Fisk University, added, "I hope that younger generations learn that it's important to know your history. It's important to cherish your history, and it's important to grow from it, keep learning, and keep the traditions moving."
The Fisk Jubilee Singers received their first Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel Album earlier this year.
