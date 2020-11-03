WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - For first-time voters, they wanted their voice to be heard in this year’s election. For the ones I spoke to at Charlie Daniels Park, they really were not that Into politics previously, but educated themselves on the topics in order to vote here today.
“Three months ago, I got into it. That’s when I decided who I wanted to vote for. That’s when I got really into politics and doing my research. I wanted to vote because everyone was saying vote, vote, vote, and I was like you know what I’m going to start voting,” first time voter Isabelle Wilson said.
“When I was like 16-17, I wasn’t very like political. I knew I needed to do this as my duty, so I decided to educate myself before I came in today,” another first time voter, Abe Gizaw said.
With that information, first-time voters in Mount Juliet made their way in to cast their votes.
“No matter what race or religion or whatever that we are all treated the same and everyone has the same rights. I just looked into basic rights of who I believe would hold up,” Wilson said.
