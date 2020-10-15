NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People in Tennessee continue to line up across the nation to cast their votes after early voting began on Wednesday.
Some of those people, first-time voters, told News 4 they’re ready to cast their ballot.
Jack Jennings is a University of Tennessee freshman and the 2020 election will be his first time voting in a presidential election.
“I’ve always gone with my parents. I’ve always wanted to actually go in put in my vote,” Jennings said.
He said he plans to make a special trip back to hometown to do so.
“I don't want to miss out on it and have to wait another 4 years.”
Twenty-year-old Eric Adams said he wants to have the full election experience.
“I actually think I want the experience, like on election day. So I think I’m going to do it on election day," Adams said. "In history, we always talk about how people fought for my right to vote and they didn’t even get the opportunity to vote so I feel like it would be a disservice to them to a certain extent, to not use my ability to vote.”
Both young men agree this election is one that will be remembered.
“I do hope it does go smoothly. 2020 has already been a roughly year and I just hope we can ease our way through this election peacefully and without a lot of controversy,” Adams said.
According to the Census Bureau, 46% of people ages 18 to 29 voted in 2016.
That same age group were the only ones to report an increase in turnout compared to 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.