NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The first three homes of the 2019 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Habitat for Humanity Work Project are complete and will be dedicated to their new owners Friday afternoon.
The dedication will be held today at 3 p.m. at Park Preserve in North Nashville for Bizimana Alex's house (#21), Paul Waunga and Neema Mushangwa's house (#17), and Brenda Wilson's house (#18).
The work project was held in Nashville in October. More than 1,500 volunteers, along with President Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, worked on 21 new homes in the Habitat-developed neighborhood.
Park Preserve is a 42-acre neighborhood in North Nashville with 93 homes and will have 175 homes when it is complete next year. Funding from the Carter Work Project will support 59 families.
