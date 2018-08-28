Party at Paradise Park (and take some home with you!) before they close for good

Paradise Park on Broadway is slated to be closed. (WSMV)

Fans of the permanently closed Paradise Park Trailer Resort are in for a treat.

On Saturday, First Tennessee Park is hosting Paradise at the Park, a tribute to the beloved trailer-themed bar that closed its doors in July.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m. against the Memphis Redbirds. 

Fans can purchase the Paradise Ticket Offer which includes one ticket to the game, a souvenir Paradise Park pitcher, and a voucher for a free Paradise Park grilled cheese and tots.

To see tickets and more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.