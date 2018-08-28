Fans of the permanently closed Paradise Park Trailer Resort are in for a treat.
On Saturday, First Tennessee Park is hosting Paradise at the Park, a tribute to the beloved trailer-themed bar that closed its doors in July.
The game starts at 7:05 p.m. against the Memphis Redbirds.
Fans can purchase the Paradise Ticket Offer which includes one ticket to the game, a souvenir Paradise Park pitcher, and a voucher for a free Paradise Park grilled cheese and tots.
To see tickets and more information on the event, click here.
