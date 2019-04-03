The opening off First Tennessee Park helped provide the catalyst for growth in the Germantown area.
The Nashville Sounds opened the park five years ago and growth has exploded around the ballpark.
Just outside the stadium are apartments, restaurants and bars.
“It’s just unbelievable the change that’s happened here over the last five years,” said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse.
Nuse said more than 600,000 fans attended Sounds games last year, the majority walked to the stadium from Germantown.
“It continues to be a hotspot to come to, looking around this neighborhood, it is such a pedestrian area now,” said Nuse. “People are always walking their dogs, walking, even with suitcases. This area continues to transform.”
Nuse believes First Tennessee Park has been a catalyst for growth.
“If you look back about 20-30 years, a lot of cities were trying to build a ballpark outside of town and trying to expand the footprint of the city,” said Nuse. “Lately the trend has been, mainly because of First Tennessee Park, people are trying to move that ballpark into downtown and revitalize certain areas of downtown.”
Sydney Hubbard has lived in Germantown for three years. She has noticed more and more apartments being built.
“I do know there’s a lot of great deals you can get right now,” said Hubbard. “It seems like a lot of people are getting super low rent or a couple of months of free rent, a lot of gimmicks and deals for sure.
“I love that it’s growing every day and I like that it’s super quaint and charming.”
The Nashville Sounds’ home opener is Thursday at First Tennessee Park.
