PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Cookeville Regional Medical Center (CRMC) had its first round of COVID-19 vaccines administered this morning.
Hospital officials tell us the first to receive the vaccinations were Jane Anne Gotcher, MD, and Amy Garrett, RN, a COVID ICU nurse.
“Today is an exciting day for our medical center and our region,” stated Paul Korth, CRMC CEO. “This vaccine marks the beginning for all of us to return to normal, and we encourage everyone to consider vaccination as it becomes more widely available in the coming months. I think we are all ready to see the end of this pandemic. We’re fortunate to have received these vaccinations and thankful that we can get our staff vaccinated as we are now seeing some of the highest volumes of COVID-19 patients coming our way.”
CMRC was among the first 28 hospitals in the state to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Officials tell us they expect to vaccinate close to 800 people over the course of the next few days.
