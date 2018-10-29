Nashville is hosting thousands of first responders from around the world, to prepare them for the unthinkable, a large scale terrorist attack.
It was a first of it's kind exercise, involving fire and police units, with hundreds of people played the role of victims in the concourse at Bridgestone Arena, EMS crews tackled emergencies from a terrorist chemical attack, a truck ramming people on a side walk, to an active shooter situation.
Michael Wright is a captain in the Milwaukee fire department, over the years, he has trained hundreds of responders, how to handle active shooter emergencies, particularly getting victims the help they need quickly.
"It's definitely a necessity, you can't stop a random event, but you can prepare for it," said Wright.
According to Wright, there are more active shooter incidents in the U.S than anywhere else in the world.
"Nowhere else in the world, do they have active shooters at the volume that we do," said Wright.
