NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The hot summer months can be challenging for first responders.
On Friday firefighters heading to a house fire in Hermitage took extra precautions to stay safe in the heat.
“We’re sending a RIT team, which is the Rapid Intervention Team that comes along with a first alarm fire,” said Nashville Fire Department District Chief Chris Downing. “Then we send a medic team and a ladder truck and engine that are there for us if we get in danger, they’ll come in and help us.
“With this heat, we’re just rotating them in and out, just like in sports, its teamwork and rotating the lines and keep everybody hydrated and cooled off. On a day like today this outside is every bit as bad as the temperature inside.”
The fire on Lakeside Place caused extensive damage to the back of the home. No one was injured at the home.
