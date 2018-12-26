When emergency strikes, you want first responders there fast.
In several cases in Sumner county, that didn't happen because police officers, firefighters and EMTs were being dispatched to wrong addresses.
"This is stuff that can alter peoples lives," said Hendersonville fire chief Scotty Bush.
Bush estimates, county wide, it's happening 40 times a month.
The problem is street names that sound too much alike.
In Hendersonville there's a Hickory Hill.
There's also a Hickory Hills.
There's a Cumberland Drive and a Cumberland Hills Drive.
There's also an Anderson Lane and an Anderson Road and they're nowhere near each other.
In fact it took News4 more than ten minutes to get from one to the other.
"If you have an unresponsive or somenoe is not breathing, a delay in response could mean muscle or could lead to catastrophic events for whoever is ill," said Bush.
Another problem is high turnover.
Ever since last year when the county moved into the new building and consolidated its 911 center, they'v had a lot of dispatchers quit.
"When you lose trained employees that know what they're doing, it's concerning when they walk away," said Bush.
Bush said something needs to change, and fast, before another mistake costs someone their life.
"Nobody wants to make mistakes in this business," said Bush.
City officials have asked the ECC operations committee to take a look at the problem and make some recommendations to fix it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.