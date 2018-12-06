Traffic is slowing Nashville ambulances down. Only by seconds, but every second counts.
“It can be frustrating because you may have someone's life in danger and you may be the only one wo can get to them,” Paramedic Brad Rowell said. He’s worked in public safety for 23 years. “A lot of times they'll stop right in the middle. We really need people to move over.”
Nashville Driver Justin Weaver can recall times there just isn’t any room to move. “We were bottlenecked going east bound and couldn't get over for the ambulance,” he said. “Everybody's piled up on top of each other because the roadways are so clogged.”
Currently, it takes Nashville fire apparatus an average of four minutes to get to a scene. It takes a medic an average of eight. Those averages have gone up by seconds in the last few years, which doesn’t sound like much, but Rowell says it counts.
“Seconds matter.”
The Nashville Fire Department launched a campaign over the summer called #MoveItRight. If you see red or blue lights, you should move over to the right side of the road, regardless of which direction you’re traveling in. That way, the emergency vehicle can’t get through the middle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.