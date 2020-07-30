First responders in Mt. Juliet exposed to possible 'hazardous chemical'

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - First responders were exposed to what is believed to a "hazardous chemical" in Mt. Juliet on Thursday.
First responders were called to the death of a man behind the library on N. Mount Juliet Road.
Upon arrival, first responders located a chemical on an unidentified, dead man.
Three firefighters, two medics, and two police officers were rushed to hospital. However, police said it was "out of an abundance of caution" and all "are unharmed."
It is unknown what the chemical was found on the man. But, police said "the hazardous chemical was used to facilitate a suicide."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.