ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Families stuck at home because of the winter storm are no longer worrying about food. It's been a team effort between Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and first responders.
News4 went to Antioch where some neighborhood streets are still mostly covered with snow and ice. "I'm not going anywhere. You see there's a lot of ice,” Nashad Abdalmilk said.
It meant Abdalmilk couldn't get to the store. The dangerous conditions put dozens of families in the same situation.
First responders delivered a box of food to his family.
“I'm happy for that,” Abdalmilk said.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee prepared the boxes.
Nancy Keil with the organization said MNPD and the Davidson County Sheriff's Office were more than willing to help.
“For me, it just fills my heart up that it took one phone call and 20 officers show up,” Keil said.
Second Harvest works closely with MNPS, Metro Action Commission, and Connexion. When they heard about families in need this week, they had to get creative.
"With everybody homebound and they can't get out with the bad weather, we just have to find unique ways to make sure that there's access to this food,” Keil said.
The deliveries will continue Friday. If you are in need of food, dial 211 or call Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee at 615-329-3491.
