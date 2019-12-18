NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The relationship between first responder and patient usually ends when the patient gets to the hospital.
However, that was not the case Wednesday at Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt Hospital Hallways filled with Nashville first responders Wednesday morning and it was not an emergency. They came here on their day off, to see and say hi to some of the people they saved.
Three-year-old Nazir Taylor is recovering from 2nd degree burns. He's fine, but still in pain, and not forgotten by those who helped him.
The rescuers are all part of the Firefighters Hockey Team...honoring New York City and 9-11 the engine stations on their back all from the Big Apple that September.
Wednesday, they honored burn victims and the fires they help put out.
" It's super special to get to come backs weeks later and see somebody that we got to the hospital."
"Ya know we don't do this job for thanks we do it because we like to help people, but seeing the people after the fact is a blessing," paramedic Erica Bruce said. "I don't know what else to say, but it's a blessing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.