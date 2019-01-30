While all of are inside staying warm, not everyone has that choice.
Even when it gets below freezing, first responders still have a job to do to keep us safe.
When you have an emergency, you generally don't think about what it takes for firefighters to get to you especially in these cold temperatures.
When they do get there, firefighters have to be careful they don't catch hypothermia.
"It can be a pretty big risk for us," Firefighter Julia Pitt of the Murfreesboro Fire Department said.
Even when it's cold, they're still ready for any calls that come their way.
"It's hard to prepare for what you don't know is coming. So, just keep warm clothes. Keep dry clothes and kind of just do your best with that," Pitt said.
Pitt knows the freezing temperatures can be a challenge.
"You go inside. You go in a really hot building. You come back out and you're in the cold. Of course when your gear is wet, it causes you to lose heat faster," Pitt said.
Pitt is in charge of getting her crew to a scene safely. She's extra mindful when ice or snow is part of the equation.
"It's really hard for us to stop these trucks sometimes too with the weight and everything," Pitt said.
When the water freezes, that can cause problems too.
On top of what they have to worry about on the job, firefighters know January can be a dangerous month.
Tennessee's Department of Commerce & Insurance says it's known to have the most house fires and heating fires that sometimes kill.
Bottom line, firefighters have to take care of themselves when they're out on a call because they're going from one extreme to the next.
That means drinking plenty of water and hopping in the firetruck to stay warm when they can.
