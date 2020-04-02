MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Even during a pandemic, men and women in uniform are out protecting our communities.
Like all of us, they're doing what they can to keep the coronavirus from spreading.
“It’s a moment in our time where we just have to do things differently to get past this," Capt. Tyler Chandler of the Mt. Juliet Police Department said.
Under a new mandatory policy, each time an officer gets out of their car, they have to wear a surgical mask and gloves.
If they think someone they talk with with could have the virus, they will put on an N95 mask, glasses, and possibly a protective gown.
Every staff member also has their temperature checked and they're screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
“We can’t go home. We have to be out here. We have to continue to take care of people. We have to continue to keep our community safe," Capt. Chandler said.
Fire departments are also making some adjustments.
In Franklin, they now have five temporary satellite stations. One is at their training center.
“We’ve never dealt with anything like this before. We’re very fortunate that the men and women in this department bring good ideas to us," Asst. Fire Chief Glenn Johnson with the Franklin Fire Department said.
Asst. Fire Chief Johnson said all stations will only house four first responders.
So Far, no one has tested positive for the virus in the fire department and they hope to keep it that way with the new guidelines in place.
"The safety of our personnel is paramount," Johnson said.
With the situation changing almost every day, agencies say they're meeting often to review their policies.
