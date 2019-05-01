NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Andrew Floied had his career planned out. He was enlisted in the Marine Corps and preparing to serve our country when one split second caused his life to flash before his eyes.
In 2013, Floied’s world was turned upside down while he was riding his motorcycle.
“I was t-boned coming through an intersection by a driver that failed to stop at a stop sign,” said Floied.
He suffered a broken leg, broken hip, broken arm and nerve damage. He had two surgeries immediately, one an eight-hour procedure to reconstruct his arm and leg, and then a 13-hour surgery to fix his hip.
Doctors said it was a miracle he survived.
“I woke up one day in a hospital bed. I had no idea what happened. I don’t remember any of it,” said Floied.
His memories of the accident are sparse, but the scars remind him of the terrifying experience.
One year after his accident, he felt called to serve and joined the Manchester Fire Department.
Six years later he’s joining Metro and THP to raise motorcycle safety awareness.
His message is simple.
“Just pay attention, that’s the main thing,” said Floied. “Pay attention, watch for motorcycles. If you’re on a motorcycle, just ride responsibly.”
Last year there were 2,701 motorcycle crashes – 166 fatal – in Tennessee.
Floied said without his helmet, he wouldn’t be here.
He said there are days he wakes up in pain, wishing this hadn’t happened to him, but he’s grateful he can use his experience for the better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.