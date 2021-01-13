BACH vaccines
Courtesy BACH

KENTUCKY (WSMV) - Phase 1 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is underway at Fort Campbell. 

The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) posted on its Facebook page saying that it's working towards completing the first phase that includes healthcare and support personnel, emergency services and public safety workers, as well as other essential workers and deploying personnel.

According to the post, BACH's command team supported the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, receiving it as soon as it was made available to them following CDC recommendations and the DoD vaccine distribution plan.

For more information on the next phases, look at this plan below: 

BACH'S Plan

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.