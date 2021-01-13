KENTUCKY (WSMV) - Phase 1 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is underway at Fort Campbell.
The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) posted on its Facebook page saying that it's working towards completing the first phase that includes healthcare and support personnel, emergency services and public safety workers, as well as other essential workers and deploying personnel.
According to the post, BACH's command team supported the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, receiving it as soon as it was made available to them following CDC recommendations and the DoD vaccine distribution plan.
For more information on the next phases, look at this plan below:
