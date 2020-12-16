NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was administered for the first time in Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. William Polk, a surgeon, was believed to be the first person in Tennessee to receive the vaccine. Polk received the vaccine after participating in a trial, which Clinical Research Associates has been running since August.
Nashville’s Clinical Research Associates Starts COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Friday, Metro Health to Partner with Company
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- “I’m glad to get it going too. We’ve had so much build up, it’s time…
Clinical Research Associates told News 4 that they went through all 315 patients to see who meets the criteria to receive a vaccine. As of Wednesday, 29 of them met the criteria.
Polk was believed to be the first known person to receive the vaccine as hospitals still wait for their shipments to arrive. He was identified as someone able to get the emergency use of the vaccine being in healthcare.
Until now, the trial was blinded on a national level, so no one in the building knew who got the vaccine. They’re going through each individual file now and asking if each person wants to be unblinded.
Pfizer vaccine trial shows promising early results. What’s still being done in Nashville to help the study
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Drug company Pfizer announced encouraging numbers for a vaccine in th…
In total, 44,000 people participated in the Pfizer Vaccine trials.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clinical Research Associates in Nashville had a fully enrolled Pfizer…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – People spread information in all sorts of ways and the popular TikTok…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.