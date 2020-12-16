NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was administered for the first time in Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. William Polk, a surgeon, was believed to be the first person in Tennessee to receive the vaccine. Polk received the vaccine after participating in a trial, which Clinical Research Associates has been running since August.

Clinical Research Associates told News 4 that they went through all 315 patients to see who meets the criteria to receive a vaccine. As of Wednesday, 29 of them met the criteria.

Polk was believed to be the first known person to receive the vaccine as hospitals still wait for their shipments to arrive. He was identified as someone able to get the emergency use of the vaccine being in healthcare.

Until now, the trial was blinded on a national level, so no one in the building knew who got the vaccine. They’re going through each individual file now and asking if each person wants to be unblinded.

In total, 44,000 people participated in the Pfizer Vaccine trials.