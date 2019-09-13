Nashville elected its first Muslim ever to the City Council Last Night....and today Zulfat Suara couldn't stop smiling.
She thinks the win says more about Nashville than it does her.
The first decision Suara had to make was what ice cream flavor to get at the Farmers' Market and congratulations followed her as she walked throughout the market.
Suara was born and raised in Nigeria until she was 20. She never dreamed of living in Nashville and serving on its Metro Council.
Although she grew up far away from Nashville over in West Africa, she knew the music that came from Music City. Country singer Don Williams is her favorite.
She claims Nashville voters are some of her best friends; she says they looked beyond her religion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.