NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville received a first look inside the new Tennessee State Library and Archives building on Monday.
The new facility is 165,000 square feet and increases capacity by 40% for up to 760,000 items. It has been in the works since 2005.
State officials told News 4 a climate-controlled chamber was added to store historic books and manuscripts. Additionally, a blast freezer will also be available to help staff save materials damaged by water or insects after floods and natural disasters.
The Secretary of State's office calls this a 'major upgrade' from the current 1950's era home of the state library and archives. State officials told News 4 26 miles of content has been moved from the old building to this new facility.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday afternoon and the building will open to the public on Tuesday with most of the 500,000 books in their collection.
State leaders, present and past gathered outside the new Tennessee State Library and Archives building.
"I have been doing research in these collections since I was 12-years-old and I feel like I have barely scratched the surface," Tennessee State Librarian and archivist Chuck Sherrill said.
Sherrill said the new features inside literally put history in your hands.
“In the lobby we have exhibits that you can touch and play with that will help you understand what’s in the collection and learn a little of Tennessee history.”
A robot retrieves documents in less than 2 minutes. The new technology makes it easier than even before to learn not just about the state’s roots, but your own.
“People come here to use census records, wills, deeds, marriage records, Civil War records and diaries,” Sherill said.
They are hosting an open house to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They’re also taking appointments Tuesday through Saturday.
