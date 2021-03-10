We’ve seen renderings of what the outside will look like, but in tonight’s Growing Nashville, News4’s Melanie Layden gives us our first look at what the inside will look like, and how you can get your hands on some of those tickets.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 got a peek inside what will be the largest soccer stadium in the entire United States. Right here in Music City, The new Nashville SC Stadium will boast 30,000 seats and private boxes.

In addition to current tickets on sale, patrons can also make appointments to come to the Nashville SC headquarters and purchase season tickets for the 2022 season at the future stadium.

VP of Ticketing for Nashville SC, Chris Gallagher said, "Fans will come through and they’ll learn more about the stadium. They’ll learn more about the various seating options that we have, they’ll learn what the food and beverage experience is going to be like, those sort of things."

At the headquarters, fans can get a glimpse of what the inside looks like from every angle. Gallagher said there won't be a bad seat in the house. 

"If you look at this, you can see that people are literally close to the field. There’s not much space from the edge of the field and where fans are going to connect,” said Tim Larson, Design Principal of Downstream. “The whole stadium feels very open. It’s not a confined, dome-like structure, so I think that openness and that adjacency to the field are really unique.” 

The future for Nashville SC is looking very bright. So much so that loge boxes and private seating sold out within 48 hours of tickets going on sale. 

The current season is the last that will take place at Nissan Stadium before the Nashville Soccer Club begin playing at the new stadium in 2022 

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City.

