NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden flew into Nashville on Friday before her tour of tornado damage in Kentucky.

Dr. Biden touched down at 11:15 a.m. with deputy FEMA administrator Erik Hooks.

From Nashville, they traveled via presidential motorcade up to Bowling Green, KY, to meet with Governor Andy Beshear to survey storm damage and recovery efforts there.

It has now been more than a month since the deadly EF-3 tornado hit the Kentucky city. At least 16 people died as a result.

Then on New Year’s Day, an EF-0 tornado hit the southside of Bowling Green, causing more damage to the area.

Dr. Biden is expected to walk through the Creekwood neighborhood with FEMA and Governor Beshear, then head to the FEMA disaster recovery center where the First Lady is expected to speak.

Dr. Biden was supposed to make this trip last week but the snowstorm prevented that visit from happening.