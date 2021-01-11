WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - First Lady Melania Trump condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol and said the country must "heal in a civil manner," in a statement released Monday morning.
"Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation’s Capitol. Violence is never acceptable," the statement said. "I implore people to stop the violence, never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin or use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness. We must listen to one another, focus on what unites us, and rise above what divides us.
January 11, 2021
The First Lady also said it was 'shameful' that she has been the focus of personal attacks since the riots at the Capitol.
"I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week. I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda. This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain."
Read the First Lady's full statement by clicking here.
