WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be coming to Music City next week to encourage vaccination against COVID-19.

On Tuesday the First Lady will visit vaccination sites across Nashville as part of the White House's ongoing campaign to get more Americans vaccinated.

"These trips are part of the Administration’s nation-wide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts," the White House said in a release on Friday.

Friday's announcement followed a milestone day as the United States marked the 300 million COVID-19 shots administered in just 150 days.

