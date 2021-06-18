Jill Biden
CNN

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be coming to Music City next week to encourage vaccination against COVID-19. 

On Tuesday the First Lady will visit vaccination sites across Nashville as part of the White House's ongoing campaign to get more Americans vaccinated. 

"These trips are part of the Administration’s nation-wide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts," the White House said in a release on Friday.

Friday's announcement followed a milestone day as the United States marked the 300 million COVID-19 shots administered in just 150 days.

Follow News4 for continuing coverage of the First Lady's visit to Nashville. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.