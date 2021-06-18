WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - First Lady Jill Biden will be coming to the Music City next week.
The First Lady will be visiting COVID vaccination sites in Nashville on Tuesday. It is part of her ongoing campaign to "encourage everyone in these communities to get vaccinated."
"These trips are part of the Administration’s nation-wide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts," the White House said in a release on Friday.
President Joe Biden on Friday marked the United States administering 300 million Covid-19 shots in 150 days, urging unvaccinated Americans to roll up their sleeves to protect themselves against emerging variants of the virus.
News 4 is working to gather more information about her appearance and will bring that to you on-air and online.
