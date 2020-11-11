NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – First Horizon Bank offers a free program for service members and veterans to help with their finances.
"There is a void in the education when it comes to training service members how to deal with their finances,” Greg Bowser, a veteran said.
Greg Bowser spent 10 years in the U.S. Army. Now he owns a general contracting business in middle Tennessee.
“I was very fortunate. I kind of thumbed my own way. I had a lot of guidance and help from my family,” Bowser said.
Not everyone does when it comes to finances.
“We always do preventative maintenance on our equipment in the military. We want to make sure that it's operational when it's needed and we don't do that on our service members,” Kelley Crecelius at First Horizon Bank said.
Military Coalition Director for First Horizon Bank Kelley Crecelius served in the U.S. Coast Guard for more than a decade.
She helped Bowser set up his business account and secure a PPP loan after the pandemic hit.
The program she’s in charge of empowers and educates service members, their families, and veterans.
“Making sure they're financially sound while they're in the military, when they're getting ready to deploy, when they're getting ready to retire,” Crecelius said.
The top three things she teaches include financial wellness, understanding your credit score and how to budget, and preparing for retirement.
"So, it's really important to teach them how to start that because it can be daunting,” Crecelius said.
For Bowser, he calls the info invaluable.
“If I would've had this information that she's providing right now, 10, 15 years ago, I would've had a much better start,” Bowser said.
The pandemic has shifted all of the classes to being virtual. You can sign up for this free program at any First Horizon Bank and you don't have to bank with them.
You can also contact Kelley directly at kjcrecelius@firsthorizon.com.
