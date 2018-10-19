NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Country Music Association has announced some of the artists who will be performing at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards next month.

The group includes nominees Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

The awards show will air live from Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

Underwood and Brad Paisley will return as co-hosts for the 11th consecutive year.

CMA members will vote to decide who will take home awards. The ballot ends Oct. 23.

SLIDESHOW: 52nd Annual CMA Awards performers

1 of 8

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.