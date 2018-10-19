NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Country Music Association has announced some of the artists who will be performing at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards next month.
The group includes nominees Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.
The awards show will air live from Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
Underwood and Brad Paisley will return as co-hosts for the 11th consecutive year.
CMA members will vote to decide who will take home awards. The ballot ends Oct. 23.
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood return for the 11th consecutive year to co-host “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards” live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Carrie Underwood will perform during “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards” live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Dan + Shay will perform during “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards” live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Keith Urban will perform during “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards” live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Kelsea Ballerini will perform during “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards” live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Kenny Chesney will perform during “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards” live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Luke Bryan will perform during “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards” live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Old Dominion will perform during “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards” live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
