NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Madison community got a chance to weigh in on the future of one of Nashville’s major corridors.
Later this year the planning department and Council members will be creating a development plan for Gallatin Pike.
Tuesday’s meeting was a chance for the people who use the road every day to sound off.
The meeting was about identifying the area’s strengths, weaknesses and what the community would like to see built.
“It’s the only precinct where crime has gone down,” said Councilmember Nancy VanReese. “This is an incredible place to live. I’ve always found it safe and people are starting to figure that out.”
More community meetings will be scheduled.
