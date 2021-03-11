In 2020, COVID took from us so many of our major events and festivals. A group hopes to see the return of festivals later in 2021 and maybe even a historic first.
There's a plan Ginny Bailey and Robert McNamara have for a space in Franklin come July 31. It's been a long journey for them to get to this point.
With Ginny's family here in Franklin, it was ten years ago her son Ben told her he was gay. Ginny said she didn't know how people in her community would react.
"We'd heard stories of bullying," Ginny said. "We knew that was happening in schools and everywhere. Unfortunately, that continues to happen."
Ginny joined the Franklin chapter of PFLAG; Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. She eventually became the Franklin chapter president.
With Ginny and Robert feeling it was time for a Pride event in their city, last year space was rented at the Franklin Theater for an event in conjunction with Nashville Pride. Then, COVID happened, and the event had to be cancelled.
"Given the extra time to plan, we decided to move it outside and come to this bigger space so we could accommodate the virus if it's still around," said Ginny.
With that, on July 31, the Park at Harlinsdale Farm is set to become the site of the first Pride Festival in Franklin.
"My husband and I moved out here from Nashville where it was never an issue," Robert said, speaking as the president of Franklin Pride. "I didn't know what to expect. We're prideful to live here and call Franklin and Williamson County our home."
Robert said before this, he wasn't sure he'd see the festival happen, but he's glad there have been no barriers in the way.
As for Ginny, she's so glad her son's proud of the work she's done.
