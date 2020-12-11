MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Last year in February, girls were finally able to join Boy Scouts of America, now called Scouts BSA, a historic move after the group had been opened to males only for more than 100 years.
On Friday, four girls that joined in Murfreesboro with Troop 2019 celebrated another monumental day after two years of hard work.
Morgan Phillips, MacKenzie Neal, Lindsay Parker, and Taylor Bell were all presented their Eagles Scout ranks Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church.
"I think it's definitely really cool. This is a new experience for everybody being that this has never happened before," Neal said.
"I still can't believe that this is happening," Phillips said, who is transferring next fall to Middle Tennessee State University. "Even just three years ago, I would not have thought that I would be able to do this."
MTSU assists the troop under a partnership between the university and Scouting's Middle Tennessee Council.
"They announced that girls would be able to be in Scouts BSA, and I have a twin brother, and he's an Eagle Scout as well along with many of the other girls that are here. It's a cool thing to be able to have that same opportunity," Bell added.
And coming up in February, the four will be among the first-class nationally of female Eagle Scouts, on the second anniversary of the day girls were first included.
"I'm just glad to be part of the group and make an impact on history," Bell said.
"They have paved a trail for other girls to come behind them," Kevin Phillips, Scout Master of Scouts BSA Troop 2019, said. "A lot goes into the rank of Eagle Scout."
Such as activities, advancements, merit badges, and service projects that had to be accelerated in two years due to their age.
"I think it's just such an important opportunity," Bell said.
