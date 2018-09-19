The Ryman was home to the first-ever Nashville Songwriter Awards on Wednesday night.
The event, presented by the Nashville Songwriters Association International and City National Bank, included awards like "Song of the Year" and "Ten Songs I Wish I'd Written."
Here is a full list of winners:
Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award
Bill Anderson
Song of the Year
"I'll name the Dogs" - Written by Matt Dragstream, Ben Hayslip, and Josh Thompson
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Songwriter/Artist of the Year
Brandon Lancaster
Stephen Foster Award
Cary Sherman
The White Hat Award
Congressman Doug Collins
Ten Songs I Wish I'd Written
"Broken Halos" - Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
"Every Little Thing" - busbee, Carly Pearce, Emily Shackelton
"Five More Minutes" - Monty Criswell, Scotty McCreery, Frank Rogers
"I Could Use a Love Song" - Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
"I lived It" - Rhett Atkins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley, Ben Hayslip
"It Ain't My Fault" - Lee Thomas Miller, John Osborne, T.J. Osborne
"Marry Me" - Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally, Thomas Rhett
"Most People Are Good" - David Frasier, Ed Hill, Josh Kear
"Written in the Sand" - Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi
"Yours if You Want It" - Andrew Dorff, Johnathan Singleton
