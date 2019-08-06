FENTRESS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Students in Fentress County will get one more day to enjoy summer vacation, after air conditioning issues prompted the county to push back the first day of school.
According to Fentress County E-911, the first day of school that was supposed to happen Wednesday, Aug. 7 will now be Thursday, Aug. 8.
For a full list of back-to-school dates for each county, click here.
