A new milestone was reached on Tuesday for Nashville International Airport.
Construction workers began pouring the first of over 1,000 columns that will hold a new terminal garage.
The airport posted a timelapse video of the work completed on Tuesday.
BNA Vision Milestone: We’ve begun pouring the first of 1,089 concrete columns for BNA’s next Terminal Garage. Opening next year! Learn more at https://t.co/OOrqB5eNPZ. #VirtualHardhatTour #BNAVision pic.twitter.com/4uHKJRGAUA— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) March 12, 2019
The garage is expected to open next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.